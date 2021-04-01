Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Raised to $48.00

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34. Cullinan Management has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit