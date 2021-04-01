Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Raised to $48.00

Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34. Cullinan Management has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

