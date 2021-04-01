CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $14.68. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 16,444 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.