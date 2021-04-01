CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $14.68. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 16,444 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit