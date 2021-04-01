CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,584,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 357,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.35. The company had a trading volume of 667,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average is $262.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

