CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

CBAY stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

