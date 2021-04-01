D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 46,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,468. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

