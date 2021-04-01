DA Davidson Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Neutral

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ABCB opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,781,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

