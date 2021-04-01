DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BRKL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

