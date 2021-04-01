Datamine FLUX Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,535.89 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $215,535.89 and approximately $4,373.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 389,609 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

