DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

DCP stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

