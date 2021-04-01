Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $19,500,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $10,152,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $5,657,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,675,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DFHT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,450. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36.

There is no company description available for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.