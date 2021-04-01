Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Short Interest Update

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,900 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 331,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of DFHT stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile

There is no company description available for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

