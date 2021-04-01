Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €70.84 ($83.34) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.