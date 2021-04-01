Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €124.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SY1. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.80 ($126.82).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €100.47 and its 200-day moving average is €106.76. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.