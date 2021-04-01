Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €124.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SY1. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.80 ($126.82).

Shares of SY1 opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €100.47 and its 200-day moving average is €106.76. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit