Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $261.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NSC stock opened at $268.52 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $136.65 and a 52-week high of $273.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

