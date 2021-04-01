Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBAN. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR:DBAN opened at €38.50 ($45.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.17. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1-year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

