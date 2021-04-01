Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBBGF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
