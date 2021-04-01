Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

DTEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th.

DTEGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 134,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

