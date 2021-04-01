Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $$4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upgraded Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

