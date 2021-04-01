Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,021.50 ($39.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a PE ratio of 62.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,975.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,857.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

