Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.67 and last traded at $78.99. Approximately 100,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,175,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

