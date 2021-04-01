Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 267.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

