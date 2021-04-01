Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $111.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.97. Approximately 12,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,104,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $12,621,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

