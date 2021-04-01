DigitalNote (XDN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $455,172.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 53.8% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $455,172.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00423833 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,035,592,344 coins and its circulating supply is 4,885,524,881 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.