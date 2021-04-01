Dimecoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.27 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 142.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $5,834.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011590 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00225341 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

