Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

