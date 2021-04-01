Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) by 815.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.65% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWEB opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57.

