district0x (DNT) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. district0x has a market cap of $174.72 million and $12.99 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

DNT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

