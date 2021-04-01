DistX Trading Down 15.5% This Week (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. DistX has a total market capitalization of $99,145.91 and $40,565.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DistX has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00388325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.59 or 0.00811914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028981 BTC.

DistX Token Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

