DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.56. 57,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.98 and a 200 day moving average of $226.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -171.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

