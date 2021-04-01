Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.27.

DPZ stock opened at $367.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $310.34 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

