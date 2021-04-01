Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 1,341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domo by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 215,507 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

