Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,417 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Domtar were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Domtar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

UFS stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

