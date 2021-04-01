dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $$610.79 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.89. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $453.00 and a 12 month high of $610.79.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.