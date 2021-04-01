Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,679 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 611,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,989,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 337,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

