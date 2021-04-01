DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 62.4% in March

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

