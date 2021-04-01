E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 686.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $$11.42 on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.
E.On Company Profile
