E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 686.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $$11.42 on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Innogy, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit