East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

