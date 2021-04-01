Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.