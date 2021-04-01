Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 759,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.