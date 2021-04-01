Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EBRPY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

EBRPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

