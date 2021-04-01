Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $226.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average is $202.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

