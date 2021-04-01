Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,013,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 174,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $52.63. 310,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

