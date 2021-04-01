Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $631,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.90. The stock has a market cap of $852.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

