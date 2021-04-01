Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,887 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

