Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. G.Research raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $214.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,733,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.