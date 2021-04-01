Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

