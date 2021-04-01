Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 118,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,445. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

