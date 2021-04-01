Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.49. 203,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,730,168. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.