Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 77,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.