eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in eHealth by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

